August 6, 2018

Possible extreme heat event for the Prairies, southern Manitoba coming this week

We could be seeing extreme heat this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying an upper-level ridge developing over the Prairies this week will bring hot temperatures to southern Manitoba.

Daytime highs over four or five days starting on Tuesday could reach 30C or greater, with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper teens.

Heat warnings may be issued the heat draws closer.

