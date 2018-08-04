Severe weather rolls through Manitoba, one tornado confirmed
A tornado touched down near Alonsa west of Lake Manitoba Friday evening, Environment Canada confirmed.
There are many unconfirmed reports of damage in the area.
Parts of central and southern Manitoba were hammered by severe weather as an aggressive storm system crossed the province heading east.
Environment Canada’s Mike Russo says egg and nickel-sized hail fell in areas throughout central Manitoba.
There were tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in place throughout the evening.
The system is only expected to brush the corner of Winnipeg. By morning, the storm should be well into Ontario.
