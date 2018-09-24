‘This is the day’: PC Leader Blaine Higgs feeling good as New Brunswick voters head to the polls

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says he and the other Tory candidates are feeling “very, very excited” as voters head to the polls Monday to select a government which will lead the province for the next four years.

Higgs accompanied his wife Marcia to the polling station in Quispamsis Monday morning.

Higgs himself had already voted on an advance polling day.

“How did you vote?’ Higgs joked with his wife as they left St. Marks Roman Catholic Church outside Saint John.

Outside, Higgs says he was feeling good following the 32-day campaign.

“We’ve worked on this campaign and a lot of great candidates have been working really hard so there’s nothing more that we could have done,” he said.

The former finance minister also reflected on his first election campaign running for premier.

“It’s certainly a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“Meeting so many people and so many people having their hopes on you, it puts a lot of pressure. It’s a humbling experience because people are so genuine and so concerned about the province.”

In his riding of Quispamsis, Higgs is up against Aaron Kennedy of the Liberal Party, Ryan Jewkes of the NDP, Mark Woolsey of the Green Party, and Keith Porter of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick.