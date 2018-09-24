Politics
September 24, 2018 11:28 am
Updated: September 24, 2018 11:30 am

‘This is the day’: PC Leader Blaine Higgs feeling good as New Brunswick voters head to the polls

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

New Brunswick PC Leader Blaine Higgs accompanies his wife Marcia to their polling station in Quispamsis, on election day in the province.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says he and the other Tory candidates are feeling “very, very excited” as voters head to the polls Monday to select a government which will lead the province for the next four years.

Higgs accompanied his wife Marcia to the polling station in Quispamsis Monday morning.

Higgs himself had already voted on an advance polling day.

READ: Live coverage of New Brunswick election 2018

“How did you vote?’ Higgs joked with his wife as they left St. Marks Roman Catholic Church outside Saint John.

Outside, Higgs says he was feeling good following the 32-day campaign.

“We’ve worked on this campaign and a lot of great candidates have been working really hard so there’s nothing more that we could have done,” he said.

The former finance minister also reflected on his first election campaign running for premier.

WATCH: Perceived tight N.B. election race bring vote splitting issue to the forefront

“It’s certainly a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“Meeting so many people and so many people having their hopes on you, it puts a lot of pressure. It’s a humbling experience because people are so genuine and so concerned about the province.”

In his riding of Quispamsis, Higgs is up against Aaron Kennedy of the Liberal Party, Ryan Jewkes of the NDP, Mark Woolsey of the Green Party, and Keith Porter of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick.

