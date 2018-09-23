Live coverage of New Brunswick election 2018

It’s election day in New Brunswick.

When polls close at 8 p.m. Atlantic time across the province on Monday, Liberal leader Brian Gallant will hope to have earned himself a second term in government, while Blaine Higgs and the PC party will want to have unseated him.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

David Coon and New Brunswick Green Party will hope to gain ground by growing their one seat in the provincial legislature.

Third parties such as Kris Austin’s People’s Alliance and the Jennifer McKenzie-led NDP will hope to establish themselves by earning their first seats in the legislature.

Global News will have up-to-the-minute analysis throughout the day on our live blog below and live coverage in the video player above, starting at 8 p.m. Atlantic time.

You’ll be able to see results come in live as votes are counted through the province.

WATCH: New Brunswick Election Coverage

Don’t know where you’re voting? We’ve broken down when, where and how you can vote.

You can also find background for each and every riding, as well as who is running in each district here.