Election results: Voters across New Brunswick head to the polls on election day

The New Brunswick election is coming to an end. Voters across the province will go to the polls on Monday, Sept. 24 to fill out their ballot and help choose the province’s next premier.

Liberal leader Brian Gallant will hope that he’s done enough to earn a second term while PC leader Blaine Higgs is hoping to unseat him.

David Coon and New Brunswick Green Party will hope to gain ground by growing their one seat in the provincial legislature.

Third parties such as Kris Austin’s People’s Alliance, and the Jennifer McKenzie-led NDP will hope to establish themselves by earning their first seat in the legislature.

Polls are set to open at 10 a.m. and will close by 8 p.m.

