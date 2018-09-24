Isabel Cisterna honoured with Waterloo Award

Isabel Cisterna has been named as the recipient of the Waterloo Award on Monday for her work in the local arts community.

“I am honoured to recognize Isabel with the Waterloo Award,” Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said in a statement. “Life is better in Waterloo because of the time and energy she has spent helping to build a connected, inclusive and welcoming community. We are truly thankful for everything she’s done.”

Cisterna, founder and creative director of Neruda Arts, is credited for Kultrun, the free world music festival which attracts visitors from across the globe to the city.

With over 15 years involved in the local arts community, Cisterna has also served as a member of the Waterloo Region Arts Fund, the Kitchener-Waterloo Community Foundation and the Ontario Arts Council.

The Waterloo Award will join a crowded trophy cabinet which includes the Paul Harris Fellowship (2018), Leading Women Building Communities (2014), Waterloo Woman of the Year (2013), Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award (2012), Government of Chile award for achievement as a Chilean living abroad (2011), Oktoberfest Woman of the year for Arts & Culture (2010), Waterloo Region Record newspaper 40 Under 40 award for leadership (2009), KW Arts Awards for the Arpillera Tapestry of life Project (2008) and for Mentor of the year (2007).

Cisterna will be honoured at Monday night’s council meeting where she will receive a special pin created by local artist, Aggie Beynon. Her name will also be inscribed into a plaque which will hang in council chambers.