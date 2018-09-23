Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans irate after team blows late lead against BC Lions

June Jones played it safe Saturday night in B.C. and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats got burned.

With Hamilton leading B.C. 28-21 with 59 seconds left in the game, Jones opted to have kicker Lirim Hajrullahu punt the ball through the endzone for a single point instead of attempting a 45-yard field goal to make it a two score game and essentially secure a victory.

READ MORE: Lions and Tiger-Cats fight for playoff positioning at BC Place

The 5th Quarter Podcast: Ticats fans are fuming

View link »

.@rickzamperin so, I stayed up ‘till 1:30 to watch the #Ticats snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?!? Gah! We had this game WON. WON! And then for some reason gave them another opportunity! Oakes Wee Wee, I’m going to bed! #FifthQuarter — Jim Martin (@le2ton) September 23, 2018

@rickzamperin I have no words what I just saw tonight!!! — Chris Gamble 🇨🇦🏈 (@Gambler771777) September 23, 2018

But Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings guided his team down the field and connected with receiver Bryan Burnham for a 20 yard touchdown to pull B.C. to within two points of the Ticats with just two seconds to play.

Burnham made a sensational catch in the endzone for the two point conversion, which was initially ruled incomplete, but upon review the call was reversed and the two teams were tied 29-29.

@rickzamperin the sideline shots of June Jones say it all. Huge mistake not taking the 3 pts and putting game out of reach, he handed B.C the victory — Pete Vidovich (@PVidz) September 23, 2018

Ty Long booted a 22-yard field goal in the first overtime and Hajrullahu evened the score at 32-all with an 18 yarder.

But on Hamilton’s second offensive possession of OT, Hajrullahu missed wide left on a 42-yard attempt. Two plays later, Long won it 35-32 when he converted a 39-yard field goal.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats simply can’t tame Stampeders

The Tiger-Cats (6-7) have lost their last two games and are now four points behind the East Division leading Ottawa Redblacks, who beat the Edmonton Eskimos 28-15 earlier in the day.

Touchdown @Ticats! THIS GAME IS BONKERS! Masoli finds Mike Jones with a great throw, then Jones slices his way to the end zone for a 55-yard major! Two-point convert to Tasker is good. #CFLGameDay 🐯: 28

🦁: 21 pic.twitter.com/MTU7JKbmIF — CFL (@CFL) September 23, 2018

@rickzamperin I’m so mad I can’t even put it all in one tweet so I have a question for you, what’s more infuriating? Defence allowing them to go 75 yards in 33 secs to tie it, overturned fumble on Jennings, lirams missed fgs or Jones decision to not go for the game winning fg? — adam b (@adambugs86) September 23, 2018

The victory vaulted the Lions (6-6) past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-7) and into fourth-place in the west.

READ MORE: Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats chairman Roger Yachetti dead at 78

Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli completed 19 of his 25 pass attempts for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Mike Jones caught both of those TDs, 55 and 75 yards, and added a third reception to give him a season-high 138 receiving yards.

Hamilton running back John White, in for the injured Alex Green, ran 19 times for 62 yards and an eight-yard major that gave Hamilton a 14-3 lead at halftime.

Jennings also tossed an 8-yard TD to Burnham and a 13-yard scoring strike to Cory Watson.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean led all tacklers with 11 while former Ticat Davon Coleman led the Lions with eight defensive tackles and three sacks.

The Ticats and Lions will meet again on September 29 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

WATCH: Johnny Manziel announces he’s coming to the CFL, has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats