Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats simply can’t tame Stampeders

Allegiances aside, Saturday’s game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders was as wacky a football game as you will ever see.

The game was highlighted by a handful of, well, highlights. A 60-yard pick six, two fumbles returned for touchdowns, a 104-yard kickoff return for a TD, a punt return for a major and a 99-yard touchdown toss.

But for the 14th consecutive time, the Ticats were on the losing end against the Stamps.

Hamilton’s last win against Calgary came in 2011, when they blasted the western powerhouse 55-36 in a game played in Moncton, N.B., as part of the Canadian Football League’s Touchdown Atlantic series.

But at every meeting against the Stampeders since, it’s been L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L. That’s a lot of L’s.

There have been tight games, like the 34-32 Snow Bowl in 2012, and blowouts, like last summer’s epic 60-1 embarrassment.

For whatever reason, though, Hamilton can’t beat Calgary.

Both sides have had different coaches and starting quarterbacks, but the Stampeders still own the Ticats.

🔊 "When we talked about having the best receiving crew, it wasn't just our top five. It was that we had starters on the bench just waiting in the wings." – Bo Levi Mitchell pic.twitter.com/1gyic021y0 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) September 16, 2018

It can’t be a fluke, can it? How else can we explain this 14-game run?

Ticats fans can take solace in one thing: we know that sports is cyclical so one of these days the Stamps won’t beat Hamilton, and it’ll be the black and gold who go on a long winning streak against Calgary.

That day can’t come soon enough for Ticats fans.