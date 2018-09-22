South coast soaked by rainstorm, but rainy September won’t crack records in B.C.

The first Pacific storm to hit B.C.’s south coast this season is in the books, and some regions are still drying out.

The storm came in two waves and dumped more than 10 centimetres of rain on at least two communities in a 48-hour period, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Second wave of season’s first big storm about to hit B.C.’s south coast

Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island’s west coast saw 117 millimetres of rain, while Port Mellon on the Sunshine Coast saw 104 millimetres.

READ MORE: It rained on 27 of 30 days in November, tying a Vancouver record set in 1953

Closer to Metro Vancouver, West Vancouver got the heaviest soaking with 93 millimetres of rain falling over two days.

Other areas that saw heavy rainfall included Pitt Meadows with 75 millimetres, Powell River with 71 millimetres and the Vancouver harbour with 68 millimetres.

But as soggy as things got, it likely won’t be enough to push the region into the record books by the end of the month, according to Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle.

“The average for this time of year is 50 millimetres and so far we’ve seen 90,” she said.

“It’s not quite record-breaking. The record for rain in September was in 2004, and it was 169.4 millimetres.”

Schalle said that with a few more showers on the way, it could push the rainfall totals into the top 10, but this September likely won’t make it into the wettest top five.

Some rain could continue Saturday and into Sunday, with a few more thunderstorms pushing their way across the North Shore mountains.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver breaks 61-year-old rainfall record

Things should clear up into Monday with sunny breaks in the forecast from then until Thursday.

South coast rainfall totals from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday

Abbotsford: 35 millimetres

Agassiz: 49 millimetres

Bowser: 77 millimetres

Kennedy Lake: 117 millimetres

Langley: 37 millimetres

North Courtenay: 59 millimetres

North Cowichan: 30 millimetres

Pitt Meadows: 75 millimetres

Port Alberni: 85 millimetres

Port Hardy: 68 millimetres

Port Mellon: 104 millimetres

Powell River: 71 millimetres

Sechelt: 49 millimetres

Squamish: 76 millimetres

Surrey: 62 millimetres

Vancouver Airport: 46 millimetres

Vancouver Harbour: 68 millimetres

Victoria Airport: 16 millimetres

West Vancouver: 93 millimetres

Whistler: 45 millimetres