South coast soaked by rainstorm, but rainy September won’t crack records in B.C.
The first Pacific storm to hit B.C.’s south coast this season is in the books, and some regions are still drying out.
The storm came in two waves and dumped more than 10 centimetres of rain on at least two communities in a 48-hour period, according to Environment Canada.
READ MORE: Second wave of season’s first big storm about to hit B.C.’s south coast
Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island’s west coast saw 117 millimetres of rain, while Port Mellon on the Sunshine Coast saw 104 millimetres.
READ MORE: It rained on 27 of 30 days in November, tying a Vancouver record set in 1953
Closer to Metro Vancouver, West Vancouver got the heaviest soaking with 93 millimetres of rain falling over two days.
Other areas that saw heavy rainfall included Pitt Meadows with 75 millimetres, Powell River with 71 millimetres and the Vancouver harbour with 68 millimetres.
But as soggy as things got, it likely won’t be enough to push the region into the record books by the end of the month, according to Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle.
“The average for this time of year is 50 millimetres and so far we’ve seen 90,” she said.
“It’s not quite record-breaking. The record for rain in September was in 2004, and it was 169.4 millimetres.”
Schalle said that with a few more showers on the way, it could push the rainfall totals into the top 10, but this September likely won’t make it into the wettest top five.
Some rain could continue Saturday and into Sunday, with a few more thunderstorms pushing their way across the North Shore mountains.
READ MORE: Metro Vancouver breaks 61-year-old rainfall record
Things should clear up into Monday with sunny breaks in the forecast from then until Thursday.
South coast rainfall totals from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Abbotsford: 35 millimetres
- Agassiz: 49 millimetres
- Bowser: 77 millimetres
- Kennedy Lake: 117 millimetres
- Langley: 37 millimetres
- North Courtenay: 59 millimetres
- North Cowichan: 30 millimetres
- Pitt Meadows: 75 millimetres
- Port Alberni: 85 millimetres
- Port Hardy: 68 millimetres
- Port Mellon: 104 millimetres
- Powell River: 71 millimetres
- Sechelt: 49 millimetres
- Squamish: 76 millimetres
- Surrey: 62 millimetres
- Vancouver Airport: 46 millimetres
- Vancouver Harbour: 68 millimetres
- Victoria Airport: 16 millimetres
- West Vancouver: 93 millimetres
- Whistler: 45 millimetres
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.