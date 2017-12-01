It rained on 27 of 30 days in November, tying a Vancouver record set in 1953

You weren’t dreaming if you thought that Vancouver saw rain on almost every day in November.

Out of the month’s 30 days, 27 of them recorded some rainfall, tying a previous record set in 1953.

The (almost final) numbers are in; November 2017 ties the previous record set in 1953 for the most days with rain. Total rainfall @YVR sits at 192.2mm compared to monthly normal of 188.9mm. So it rained often but close to normal amounts #BCwx #WetCoast pic.twitter.com/cPi4zAJn8i — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 30, 2017

“At least some rain fell in Vancouver on each of the last 22 days of November, making it one of the longest wet streaks on record for the month,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“Even with so many rainy days, total rainfall at the Vancouver Airport was surprisingly just under 200 millimetres, making it only slightly higher than the long-term average for the month of near 190 millimetres.

“The wettest day was on the 19th of the month, when 28 millimetres landed in the rain gauge.”

READ MORE: Strong November storm brings heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds to B.C.

Several places in B.C. exceeded their November averages, however.

They included Squamish (570 millimetres compared to an average of 391 millimetres), the Victoria airport (193 millimetres compared to an average 153 millimetres) and Fort St. John (83 centimetres of snow, when the average for November is 33 centimetres).

Tomorrow will be the 24th day in a row with at least some rain each day in Vancouver and area. But…a dramatic turn in the weather will begin Sunday. a dry spell, cooler mornings and some sunshine! pic.twitter.com/X8BnBoJhcp — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) December 1, 2017

But Madryga said a change in the weather is on the way.

Most of British Columbia is heading into a drier weather pattern beginning this weekend, starting Sunday on the South Coast.

This drier weather should last for a week or more,” he said.

“Under a clear sky overnight, several frosty mornings are on the way next week for the South Coast, but afternoon temperatures will be well above freezing,” Madryga added.