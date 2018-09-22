Canada
September 22, 2018 5:47 pm

Alberta Fish and Wildlife contacted after bear spotted in Grande Prairie neighbourhood

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP say officers with Alberta Fish and Wildlife have been contacted after a woman walking her dog in Grande Prairie, Alta., reported that she saw a bear.

Police said the woman called them at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. She told them she saw the animal in the Grand Banks neighbourhood, south of the Eastlink Centre.

“She observed a bear approximately 30 metres out from the treeline,” Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release. “The bear was further observed running into the trees.

“Fish and Wildlife was contacted and have advised that no other sightings or complaints have been received.”

Grande Prairie is located about 460 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

