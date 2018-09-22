Pedestrian critically injured after 2 vehicles collide at Montreal intersection

A 41-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by at least one vehicle in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Langelier Boulevard and Bélanger Street at around 12:30 p.m. with reports of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said preliminary reports indicate the 18-year-old driver of the car heading south on Langelier Boulevard may have failed to stop at a red light.

“He crashed into a vehicle going north on Langelier that wanted to turn left,” she added.

WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal

The pedestrian, who was standing on the southwest corner, was struck after the vehicles crashed.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for various injuries, as was the 70-year-old driver of the second vehicle and his 56-year-old passenger.

READ MORE: Outremont tests out 3D crosswalk in hopes of slowing down drivers

Chèvrefils said their injuries were considered minor.

By 3:30 p.m., the pedestrian’s condition had been upgraded to stable.

“We no longer fear for his life,” Chèvrefils said.

READ MORE: Collision in Saint-Laurent borough leaves one woman dead

A perimeter was set up to allow collision experts to investigate.

Langelier is closed between Beaubien and Jean-Talon streets, and Bélanger is off limits between François-Boivin and Dumesnil streets.