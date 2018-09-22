Traffic
September 22, 2018 4:41 pm
Updated: September 22, 2018 5:02 pm

Pedestrian critically injured after 2 vehicles collide at Montreal intersection

By Web producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit during a two-vehicle collision in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
A A

A 41-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by at least one vehicle in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Langelier Boulevard and Bélanger Street at around 12:30 p.m. with reports of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said preliminary reports indicate the 18-year-old driver of the car heading south on Langelier Boulevard may have failed to stop at a red light.

“He crashed into a vehicle going north on Langelier that wanted to turn left,” she added.

WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal


Story continues below

The pedestrian, who was standing on the southwest corner, was struck after the vehicles crashed.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for various injuries, as was the 70-year-old driver of the second vehicle and his 56-year-old passenger.

READ MORE: Outremont tests out 3D crosswalk in hopes of slowing down drivers

Chèvrefils said their injuries were considered minor.

By 3:30 p.m., the pedestrian’s condition had been upgraded to stable.

“We no longer fear for his life,” Chèvrefils said.

READ MORE: Collision in Saint-Laurent borough leaves one woman dead

A perimeter was set up to allow collision experts to investigate.

Langelier is closed between Beaubien and Jean-Talon streets, and Bélanger is off limits between François-Boivin and Dumesnil streets.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
belanger street
Langelier Boulevard
Montreal
Montreal crash
Montreal pedestrian
Montreal pedestrian crash
Montreal Police
Montreal traffic
Multi-vehicle crash
Pedestrian injured

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News