Man, 72, facing child pornography, sex assault charges after 8-month investigation

A 72-year-old man from Lunenburg County is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges following an eight-month investigation.

Brian Gregory Langille of Blockhouse, N.S., has been charged with possession of child pornography, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breach of court orders.

Langille was arrested on Friday and released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.