Couillard to take break from campaigning to tour tornado-stricken Outaouais region

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard took a break from the campaign trail Saturday to tour the Outaouis region after a tornado ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area on Friday, leaving thousands without power.

In the hardest hit areas, homes were destroyed and several people were injured.

On Friday, Couillard tweeted his intention to visit the affected zones and meet with residents as well as municipal authorities.

Je suspendrai ma campagne demain matin pour me rendre en Outaouais afin de rencontrer les citoyennes et les citoyens touchés par cette tornade et d’échanger avec les autorités municipales et les intervenants en sécurité civile sur le terrain.#PolQc — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) September 22, 2018

On Saturday, others followed suit, including Coaltion Avenir Québec leader François Legault, Parti Québécois leader Jean-François Lisée and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé.

Meanwhile, in Gatineau, work is underway to repair damage, with nearly 200 municipal employees out in the field.

Public roads are being cleared of debris, and as a safety precaution, roads in the hardest hit area will be off-limits. The city also said that Saint-Joseph Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Mont-Bleu Boulevard and the Jean-Proulx traffic circle.

Motorists are being urged to steer clear of the area to enable crews to work unimpeded.

City officials are also warning evacuees and residents whose properties were damaged not to return home until they have been given the go-ahead by authorities.

Inside the affected zone, there are 201 buildings, including 1,686 dwellings. Damage includes uprooted trees, downed traffic lights and damaged buildings.

🚦Safety reminder: some traffic light are still down due to last night events.

🛑In that case, a full stop is required.

Be safe on the road!#Gatineau #Tornado pic.twitter.com/YRcOk7Wsb3 — Ville de Gatineau (@ville_gatineau) September 22, 2018

Fire officials are out inspecting municipal buildings and other infrastructure to assess damage and ensure the structures are safe.

More than 585 people have registered at the victim’s centre set up at the Cégep de l’Outaouais in Hull.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 35 997 Hydro-Québec clients were without power in the Outaouais region. More than 200 teams have been dispatched to restore power not only in Gatineau, but several regions of Québec after high winds knocked out powers to thousands.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne