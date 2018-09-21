Barrie police arrest suspect in connection with human trafficking investigation

After receiving numerous tips from the public, Barrie police say a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation has been identified and arrested.
According to Barrie police, the investigation revealed the suspect had allegedly been trafficking a female youth from Barrie and had allegedly exploited her in the sex trade for a period of time.
Police say the suspect allegedly exercised control over the victim’s actions and movements and had profited from her acts.
READ MORE: Barrie police seek suspect in human trafficking investigation
Police say the 23-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with procuring, advertising sexual services and deriving a material benefit from sexual services.
According to police, he is scheduled to appear in a Barrie bail court on Friday afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.