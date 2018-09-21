Barrie police arrest suspect in connection with human trafficking investigation

After receiving numerous tips from the public, Barrie police say a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation has been identified and arrested.

According to Barrie police, the investigation revealed the suspect had allegedly been trafficking a female youth from Barrie and had allegedly exploited her in the sex trade for a period of time.

Police say the suspect allegedly exercised control over the victim’s actions and movements and had profited from her acts.

READ MORE: Barrie police seek suspect in human trafficking investigation

ARRESTED – Investigators received numerous tips, which assisted in identifying a 23-year-old Barrie man, who was wanted for human trafficking offences. https://t.co/QCfqO5LZde https://t.co/Y4tCFYs1kD — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 21, 2018

Police say the 23-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with procuring, advertising sexual services and deriving a material benefit from sexual services.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in a Barrie bail court on Friday afternoon.