September 21, 2018 4:14 pm

Barrie police arrest suspect in connection with human trafficking investigation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
After receiving numerous tips from the public, Barrie police say a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation has been identified and arrested.

According to Barrie police, the investigation revealed the suspect had allegedly been trafficking a female youth from Barrie and had allegedly exploited her in the sex trade for a period of time.

Police say the suspect allegedly exercised control over the victim’s actions and movements and had profited from her acts.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with procuring, advertising sexual services and deriving a material benefit from sexual services.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in a Barrie bail court on Friday afternoon.

