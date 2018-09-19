Barrie police seek suspect in human trafficking investigation

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

According to Barrie police, an investigation revealed the suspect has allegedly been trafficking a female youth from Barrie and has allegedly exploited her in the sex trade for a period of time.

Police say the suspect has allegedly exercised control over the victim’s actions and movements and has profited from her acts.

Officers are now searching for a man in his late 20s, with a thin build and long, dark hair worn in braids.

READ MORE: Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre reaches another milestone in cardiac care

Police looking to identify suspect wanted for Human Trafficking Offences. Anyone with information is asked to contact #BPS or Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) https://t.co/CMQl4Tx318 pic.twitter.com/AjIPKSK60c — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 19, 2018

Police say the suspect is known to visit the Barrie and Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).