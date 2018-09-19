Barrie police seek suspect in human trafficking investigation
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
According to Barrie police, an investigation revealed the suspect has allegedly been trafficking a female youth from Barrie and has allegedly exploited her in the sex trade for a period of time.
Police say the suspect has allegedly exercised control over the victim’s actions and movements and has profited from her acts.
Officers are now searching for a man in his late 20s, with a thin build and long, dark hair worn in braids.
Police say the suspect is known to visit the Barrie and Greater Toronto Area.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
