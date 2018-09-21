Road closed following fatal crash in Norfolk County

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash southeast of London, Norfolk County OPP say
It was around 7:23 a.m. Friday when OPP, along with Norfolk County fire department and paramedic services, responded to a crash on Norfolk County Highway 24 East between West Charlotteville Quarter Line Road and Forestry Farm Road.
READ MORE: Charges pending after Norfolk County crash sends 7 to hospital
The vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 24 when it left the roadway, went into a ditch, hit a culvert and went airborne, investigators said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
READ MORE: 78-year-old man dies in crash between truck and e-bike in Prince Edward County: OPP
OPP Technical Collision Investigators are on scene assisting with the investigation.
Norfolk County Highway 24 East between Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road and Forestry Farm Road is expected to be closed until at least 4:30 p.m., police said.
WATCH: Humboldt Broncos visit bus crash memorial site
Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk have been contacted and are assisting in the notification process.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.