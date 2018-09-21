Road closed following fatal crash in Norfolk County

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash southeast of London, Norfolk County OPP say

It was around 7:23 a.m. Friday when OPP, along with Norfolk County fire department and paramedic services, responded to a crash on Norfolk County Highway 24 East between West Charlotteville Quarter Line Road and Forestry Farm Road.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 24 when it left the roadway, went into a ditch, hit a culvert and went airborne, investigators said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are on scene assisting with the investigation.

Norfolk County Highway 24 East between Charlotteville West Quarter Line Road and Forestry Farm Road is expected to be closed until at least 4:30 p.m., police said.

Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk have been contacted and are assisting in the notification process.

The investigation is ongoing.