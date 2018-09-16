78-year-old man dies in crash between truck and e-bike in Prince Edward County: OPP
PICTON, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is dead following a collision between a truck and an e-bike in eastern Ontario.
Police say the head-on collision occurred late Saturday afternoon on a county road in Prince Edward County.
OPP say 78-year-old Ralph Chantrill of Athol, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 50-year-old man from Belleville, Ont., is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
He is scheduled for a bail hearing in Picton, Ont., court on Sunday.
