Regina declared as host city for 2019 Baseball Canada Cup U17

The City of Regina received some good news from Baseball Canada on Thursday, learning they will be the host city for the 2019 Baseball Canada Cup U17 championships.

A chance to showcase the Nation’s best baseball players, 17 years of age and younger, the tournament will take place at Optimist Park and Currie Field.

Not only will Regina receive national attention, but the event will also have an economic impact of an estimated $1 million based on the number of participants and their families, scouts and spectators.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays trade Josh Donaldson, third baseman, to Cleveland Indians

“We are thrilled to see Regina selected as the host city for the U17 championships,” mayor Michael Fougere said.

“This represents a wonderful opportunity for our residents to see the future of Canadian baseball in action while demonstrating our expertise in hosting major national events and showcasing the wonderful facilities our residents enjoy.”

The Baseball Canada Cup serves as a great way to scout and select players for the National Junior team along with evaluating coaches and umpires.

“The Canada Cup event started in 1989 and it brings together the best U17 players in the country to play for this prestigious national championship,” Baseball Canada executive director Jim Baba said.

READ MORE: Morales’ home-run streak ends at 7 games as Orioles shut out Blue Jays 7-0

“The event is followed by MLB scouts, college recruiters and other recruiting programs. Some of the most recent MLB players have played in the event including Russell Martin, [Toronto Blue] Jays, [and] Saskatchewan’s own Andrew Albers.”

Optimist Park will see major upgrades in preparation for the event and other tournaments throughout the summer.

READ MORE: Kelly Gruber pulled from Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame weekend event for controversial comments

“Hosting the Baseball Canada Cup is a great opportunity for the Regina Optimist Baseball Association to promote minor baseball while providing fans from across Canada a great venue to watch talented ball players work towards college, amateur or professional careers,” Regina Optimist Baseball Association president Rod Palanuik said.

The event runs from Aug. 7-11, 2019.