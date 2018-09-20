Oshawa Generals open season with high expectations

It might not feel like it outside but hockey season is officially here. The Oshawa Generals kick off their regular season Friday night in Kingston.

It’s been a long offseason after an early postseason exit for the Generals but this year’s group is poised coming into this season and is chomping at the bit for it to start.

“Everyone in this room knows that we have a team that’s capable of going a long way this year, especially if we commit to it,” said Danil Antropov, Oshawa Generals’ forward.

“We want to win the Memorial Cup this year. We want to do it one step at a time,” said Matt Brassard, a Generals’ defenceman.

The expectations are high.

Six players have been drafted and nine attended NHL camps this year.

While the Gens weren’t listed in the top-10 CHL rankings, they did receive an honourable mention.

“We’re a team that should be up in the rankings all year. No excuses,” said Antropov.

“That’s on paper, so we have to make sure we’re doing the right things every day and our players have to know that we’re honourable mentions, we haven’t been guaranteed anything and we have to work for everything we get,” said Greg Walters, Oshawa Generals’ head coach.

One constant for the Generals this year will be behind the bench. Walters takes over for Bob Jones who missed all of last season recovering from a serious illness.

The players are buying in.

“I think all the guys are really looking forward to what Wally’s (Walters) got coming with us and the systems he’s bringing to the table — I think they suit our team really well,” said Allan McShane, a Generals’ forward.

“He’s a vocal guy. It’s good to have that presence behind the bench as players and a team that wants to go far,” said Antropov.

“Our character is a great group of kids in there that want to win, so that’s the first battle. We want to be a great defensive team — defence wins championships but we want to be very explosive once we get the puck,” said Walters.

One player who won’t be in the line-up for Friday night’s season opener in Kingston is Generals’ captain Jack Studnicka who is still with the Boston Bruins.

The Generals open the regular season with three road games before they return to the Tribute Communities Centre on Sept. 30 for their home opener against North Bay.