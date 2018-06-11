Oshawa Generals introduce Greg Walters as new head coach

The Oshawa Generals unveiled their new bench boss on Monday.

Greg Walters has been named the new head coach. He’s excited for the opportunity and what he can bring to the Generals organization.

“We will be a very hard-working team, we will be defence first, and our best players will lead by that and I’m very loud, I’m demanding but I’m also a player’s coach,” said Greg Walters, Generals’ head coach.

Walters served as the coach of the Georgetown Raiders in the Ontario Junior Hockey League for the past eight years where he won league “coach of the year” twice.

He spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Sarnia Sting but left the position for family reasons.

“It really wasn’t a hard decision. It was an extensive search but it wasn’t a hard decision. Greg kept coming back,” said Roger Hunt, Generals’ vice-president and general manager.

“Definitely a good step forward for the organization, obviously last year with Bob’s illness, it was a tough pill to swallow but with saying that both guys back on the bench, with the situation they were dealt, they did pretty well. We had full confidence in them in the way they handled it. I’m really happy those two will be back there again and with the addition of Greg, I’ve heard nothing but great things,” said Jack Studnicka, the Generals’ captain.

Walters spent his junior hockey career with the Ottawa 67’s before being drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1990.

Walters replaces Bob Jones, who the Generals parted ways with in April.

Jones had missed the entire 2017-2018 season with an illness.

