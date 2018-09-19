‘Hard work can sometimes beat talent’: Kingston Frontenacs set to open OHL season

The Kingston Frontenacs open their Ontario Hockey League season on Thursday night in Peterborough.

The black and gold realize they may not be the most talented team in the OHL, but they plan to be the hardest-working team.

“Hard work can sometimes beat talent,” said overage forward Matt Hotchkiss.

“We may be young but we still have a core group of leaders like myself, Ryan Cranford, Jason Robertson and Brett Neumann. We’re expecting a lot from ourselves this season and will strive to be the best we can be.”

The Frontenacs made the third round of the OHL playoffs last season for the first time in 25 years. They’ve lost a number of key veterans including goaltender Jeremy Helvig.

Earning an opportunity to start between the pipes this season for the Frontenacs is Brendan Bonello.

“I look forward to showcasing my talents,” said the 19-year old back stopper from Mississauga.

“Jeremy helped me a lot last year, but now it’s my chance to show what I can do. It was a long training camp and I can’t wait to get things started.”

Bonello played only 12 games last season with a goals-against average of 3.46. He was acquired in a mid-season trade with the Saginaw Spirit.

“I look forward to seeing what this club can do,” added Bonello.

“It’s a different team for sure. Were young, fast and physical and it’s my job to keep the puck out of the net. We’re going to compete hard every night and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Among the changes this season is a new head coach. After Jay Varady left for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, the Frontenacs promoted their assistant coach Kurtis Foster.

Another big change will be off the ice. The Frontenacs have signed a three-year radio deal with 104.3 Fresh-FM.

Jim Gilchrist will handle the play-by-play for all 68 games, home and away.