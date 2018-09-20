London police seek public’s help in locating missing 68-year-old

London police are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for a missing 68-year-old who was last seen Thursday morning.

George Randall of London is described as a white man, who stands at about five-feet-two-inches tall. He weighs between 150 and 160 pounds and has short white and grey hair.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Dundas and Third streets, wearing a charcoal grey t-shirt, jeans and white running shoes.

READ MORE: London police seek help in identifying man wanted in firearms investigation

Police add that Randall may be operating a 2004 red Dodge Neon with the Ontario licence plate, 431RND

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).