Police seek help identifying man wanted in north London firearms probe

London police have issued a composite sketch of a man sought in a firearms investigation that was launched in August and are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police began their search for the suspect towards the end of the summer holiday, following reports of an attempted robbery and the discharge of a firearm.

Officers responded to the call around 12 a.m. on Aug. 20, in the area of North Centre Road near the east entrance to the Masonville Place mall.

Police say a teenage girl told officers she was walking her dog in the area when an unidentified man approached her, pointed a firearm at her and demanded her valuables. The girl told police that the man left after she did not provide anything, and that she heard the sound of a gunshot shortly thereafter.

Officers on scene recovered a discharged round from a firearm nearby but said the girl was not injured and there were no damages.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early 20s who stands at about five-feet-six-inches tall. Police say he has an average build, pale complexion, a thick brown beard and noticeably blue eyes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy or brown shirt with a graphic design on the front, grey sweatpants, a black baseball cap and a pair of black shoes.

Police add that he was carrying a worn black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).