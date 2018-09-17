Two arrested, one wanted in east end Tim Hortons shooting: London police

London police say they have arrested two suspects, and are continuing to look for a third, in relation to the shooting death of Christopher Clements-Card, 21, on Sept. 12.

The shooting took place at an east end Tim Hortons on Dundas Street around 2:30 p.m. and left Clements-Card wounded. The London man later died in hospital

Police say they arrested Joseph Sibo on Saturday and more recently arrested Abel Tesfalem on Monday afternoon.

The pair of suspects are both 19-year-old London residents who are charged with being an occupant in a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Police say that Zachary McDermott, 18, of London remains at large. McDermott is charged with first-degree and attempted murder by discharging a firearm.

While a photo is not available, police describe him as a Caucasian male who maintains a slim build and stands about five feet nine inches. McDermott has reddish-blond hair that is cut shorter on the side.

Police add that the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered. They also warn anyone who may know the whereabouts of McDermott to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.