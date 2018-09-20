Surrey mayoral candidate says supportive housing not appropriate for downtown Cloverdale

Surrey mayoral candidate Tom Gill says he’s had a change of heart and now believes downtown Cloverdale is the “wrong location” for a 60-unit supportive housing project for the homeless.

Just a few days ago Gill supported the housing slated for old town Cloverdale.

But on Thursday, he said the project should be relocated. The comment came a day after he toured the proposed location of 176A Street and 58 Avenue, and a discussion with BC Housing.

“Just made more sense for me to do that walk and through that walk, I understood what the implications would be for that community,” Gill said.

Gill also says he has been swamped with emails from business owners and residents who are opposed to the project.

He says the city and BC Housing will now head back to the drawing board looking for a more appropriate site.

The project would help homeless people suffering from drug addiction or mental health issues.