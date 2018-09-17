Right project, wrong place: Business leaders reject supportive housing proposal in Cloverdale

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association (BIA) has rejected 60 units of supportive housing in the downtown core because of safety concerns.

The four-storey building, intended for those with a history of homelessness who are in need of support services, is proposed for 176A Street and 58 Avenue.

BIA Executive Director Paul Orazietti said that about 90 per cent of businesses surveyed were opposed to the project.

“We’ve had a number of people who… have a number of fears for their young children, people who basically just came into the community, just invested,” he said.

“It’s the right project, but in the wrong place.”

The Cloverdale BIA represents nearly 300 businesses and most raised concerns about safety.

Orazietti said he has “never seen anything that’s become so emotional in a community.”

“People ultimately are fearful that placing something in a sort of sensitive oasis, which is going through a bit of a renaissance, is really not desirable,” he said.

Surrey plans to build 250 units of such housing across the city — this is the first phase.