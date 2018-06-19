It’s moving day on Surrey’s ‘Whalley Strip’ as the homeless head to modular units

It’s the beginning of the end for the homeless encampment on Surrey’s ‘Whalley Strip.’

The homeless will start packing up and moving into modular housing or shelters on Tuesday.

Who moves into the shelters or modular housing units first depends on the level of need.

Earlier this year, Mayor Linda Hepner was asked what happens if some refuse to move from their tents on 135A Street.

“If housing is available and they won’t leave, then we’ll do something that ensures that they do,” she replied.

At least 16 businesses in the area have either closed down or moved because of what’s happening on the strip, and the associated drug-dealing and prostitution.

Councillor Tom Gill said earlier this year it’s time to clean it up.

“There’s no question 135A is a real black eye for the city of Surrey and I think that’s something we really need to emphasize — which we have.”

The provincial government built 160 units of modular housing at three different sites, all within close proximity to the Whalley strip.

The units have individual rooms with private bathrooms, meal service, counselling and medical offices along with 24-hour staffing, and employment and life skills programming.

The moving process is expected to take three days.

There are approximately 80 tents on the Whalley Strip and roughly 140 campers.