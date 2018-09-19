1 in custody after threat made against Delisle, Sask. school: RCMP

One person is in custody after Delisle Elementary School was placed in “hold and secure” mode on Wednesday.

Police were called to a threat that had been made against the school at roughly 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 19. Warman RCMP said hold and secure mode was a safety precaution.

READ MORE: Schools in Balgonie, Sask. placed in hold and secure mode after threats made

Officers on scene quickly located the person, who was taken into custody without incident. No charges have been laid at this time.

As of 2 p.m., hold and secure had been lifted at 300 4th Ave. East.

The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Delisle is roughly 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.