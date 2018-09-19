1 in custody after threat made against Delisle, Sask. school: RCMP
One person is in custody after Delisle Elementary School was placed in “hold and secure” mode on Wednesday.
Police were called to a threat that had been made against the school at roughly 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 19. Warman RCMP said hold and secure mode was a safety precaution.
Officers on scene quickly located the person, who was taken into custody without incident. No charges have been laid at this time.
As of 2 p.m., hold and secure had been lifted at 300 4th Ave. East.
The investigation is ongoing.
No injuries were reported.
Delisle is roughly 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
