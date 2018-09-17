Amber alert notification system in Saskatchewan was delayed

People in Saskatchewan were not notified as quickly as they could have been about the Amber Alert using wireless technology on Sunday night.

A statement from the province of Saskatchewan said the amber alert was issued through wireless technology but it did not go through due to a text related issue with the National Public Alerting System.

The province said they initially sent the alert at 7:30 p.m. through the National Public Alerting System and it was correctly broadcasted through radio and television providers.

However, the new text-based system didn’t send as planned at 7:30 p.m. and the alert was re-issued around 10:30 p.m.

The province added they are working with the National Public Alerting System to avoid this issue from happening in the future.