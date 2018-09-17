Manitobans have mixed reactions to overnight Amber Alert cell phone notification

Cell phone users across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta received an unexpected early morning message alerting them to some urgent news.

An Amber Alert was issued for a six-year-old girl who was abducted outside a strip mall in North Battleford, Sask.

The girl, who was found early Monday morning and is now being provided medical attention, was in the back seat of an SUV that was stolen around 5 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Amber Alert ended for girl, 6, abducted in Sask.

Manitobans had mixed reactions to the rarely used warning system, but many who received the Amber Alert were more concerned about the missing girl’s whereabouts than the unexpected message.

“My iPhone went off with sounds of sirens at 12:30 last night,” one listener wrote to 680CJOB. “I woke up and almost had a heart attack. It’s creepy what techy gadgets can do, but above all, I hope they find the guy who kidnapped this little girl.”

“I received the Amber Alert in the wee hours,” wrote another. “The ringer on my cell phone is physically turned off. It vibrated at full force until I acknowledged it.

“I was admittedly a bit discombobulated for a moment while I squinted in the dark to read the message.”

Others were disappointed they didn’t receive a warning on their phones.

READ MORE: New Silver Alert system for missing seniors yet to be used in Manitoba

“The first I heard of the Amber Alert was on the news this morning,” said another. “What scares me is that I have young children, and I would never know if something was wrong with them.”

Police haven’t said if anyone is in custody. An update from police is expected Monday.

WATCH: An Amber Alert for a six-year-old girl abducted in Saskatchewan on Sunday has been ended after the girl was found early Monday morning.