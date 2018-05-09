Emergency alert test didn’t work for all phones in Manitoba

As the clock struck 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, only some phones in Manitoba were buzzing with an emergency alert test.

Global News was at CF Polo Park to see how shoppers responded. Only some of the phones went off, while others remained silent.

In the Global Newsroom, sixty per cent of the phones were sent the alert.

Out of 10 phones, six went off with the warning while four didn’t.

All six that did get the alert were on the Rogers network.

Out of the four that didn’t work, two are on the Rogers network, one is with Telus while the other is on Bell MTS.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler will be speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon about the test.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats, such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

The CRTC said Wednesday they’re not concerned about the mixed emergency test results, as it’s the reason why they’re testing the system and they’ll get it working.

Other provinces also were tested Wednesday like Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward island Newfoundland and Labrador,, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Mobile users in Ontario and Quebec were supposed to receive alerts on their devices Monday as part of a test of the regulator-mandated warning system, which was supposed to be fully in place by April 6.

No alerts were registered on devices in Quebec.

The Ontario test alert at 1:55 p.m. ET also saw some hiccups, with many Twitter users saying they did not get the alerts, while others did.

