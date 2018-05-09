Emergency alert Day 2 testing going ahead while officials work to fix Monday failures

Operators of Canada’s new emergency alert system say they are learning from the failed tests earlier this week in Ontario and Quebec.

And Alert Ready officials say tests planned for Wednesday in other parts of the country will go ahead while they work to resolve glitches in the system.

Mobile users in Ontario and Quebec were supposed to receive alerts on their devices Monday as part of a test of the regulator-mandated warning system, which was supposed to be fully in place by April 6.

No alerts were registered on devices in Quebec.

“A space incorrectly included in the coding prevented the Alert Ready System from sending the Quebec test message to compatible wireless devices,” Pelmorex, which operates the system, said in a statement to Global News.

Pelmorex said the misconfiguration was quickly corrected.

The Ontario test alert at 1:55 p.m. ET also saw some hiccups, with many Twitter users saying they did not get the alerts, while others did. At least one cellphone service provider acknowledged the issue; Pelmorex has yet to offer a statement on the Ontario test’s success.

Test signals are also expected to sound on radio and TV stations Wednesday in provinces and territories outside of Ontario and Quebec, except Nunavut.

“Alert Ready tests planned for Wednesday will proceed as scheduled,” system officials said in an email. “Alert Ready partners have been actively working to resolve identified issues.”

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats, such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

Here are the times for tests scheduled for today. All times are local:

Yukon: 1:30 p.m.

Northwest Territories: 1:55 p.m.

Alberta: 1:55 p.m.

British Columbia: 1:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan: 1:55 p.m.

Manitoba: 1:55 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1:55 p.m.

Nova Scotia: 1:55 p.m.

Prince Edward Island: 1:55 p.m.

New Brunswick: 6:55 p.m.