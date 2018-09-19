Peterborough police probe alleged sexual assault at downtown bus terminal
A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at the downtown bus terminal on Monday.
A girl in her late teens told police she was at the Simcoe Street bus terminal at around 7 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man and was sexually assaulted.
The incident was reported to police and officers were dispatched.
Officers located a suspect a short time later in the nearby area of Charlotte and Reid streets.
Keith Robert Rader, 40, of Park Street North, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and possession of marijuana.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
