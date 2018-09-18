Eskimos’ Williams back after gutsy performance against Stampeders

Tuesday was another practice day for the Edmonton Eskimos as the team prepares for a road game in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon against the Redblacks.

After missing Monday’s practice because of flight issues, receiver Duke Williams returned to the field on Tuesday. He’s coming off a seven catch, 172-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 48-42 win over the Calgary Stampeders 10 days ago.

In that game, Williams injured his wrist in the first half but managed to fight through the discomfort in the second half.

“It was a little tweak, something I fought through,” Williams said. “I had to come back and help our team get the W. It was bothering me at first but a little rotation, a little movement and it came back to regular, so I was thankful for that.”

Williams didn’t only lead the Eskimos in receiving yards but in second down conversion catches, with four. Head Coach Jason Maas said it was a very gutsy effort by the CFL’s leading receiver.

“Duke’s one of the toughest competitors and players that I’ve ever been around and nothing seems to stop him or slow him down,” Maas said.

“We’ve seen it time and time again — no matter what happens to him on the field, he keeps going.

“I simply went in the locker room at half-time and asked him if he was going to play or not. I just want to know and he said, ‘absolutely.’ That speaks volumes about him, what he’s put in, and obviously how tough he is and we’re thankful for that.”

Williams leads the league in receiving, with 1,235 yards and touchdowns, with nine.

The Eskimos have six games remaining in the regular season and are tied for second in the western division with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Eskimos begin the final third of their season on Saturday on the road against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Williams said he’s healthy and is looking forward to helping the team reach the post season.

“I’m definitely good coming of the bye week. I got a lot of rest mentally and physically and I’m ready to get back out there,” Williams said.

“It’s a long stretch right here and an important stretch basically for every team in the CFL. These next six games are very important so we’re ready to get after it and practice each and every day and just carry it onto the field.”

Running back C.J. Gable practiced again Tuesday, improving his playing status for Saturday after missing the Labour Day rematch game against the Stampeders.

Kick-off from T-D Place Stadium in Ottawa is 2 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 12:30 p.m.