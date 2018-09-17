Edmonton Eskimos back from bye and ready for stretch drive

The home stretch of the Canadian Football League 2018 schedule is about to begin for the Edmonton Eskimos, who will begin the final third of the season in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. kick off, 1:30 p.m. pre-game show on 630 CHED).

The Eskimos, at 7-5, are tied with the second best record in the CFL with Saskatchewan and Ottawa, behind only the 10-2 Calgary Stampeders.

There is still an outside chance the Eskimos can finish first in the west but the biggest battle will be for second place and home field advantage in the division semi final. The Eskimos and Riders are two wins ahead of both the B.C. Lions (5-6) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-7).

Quarterback Mike Reilly says after ending their two-game losing streak in the Labour Day Rematch against Calgary and then enjoying a week off thanks to their second bye week of the season, the Eskimos sit in a pretty good spot going into the final six games.

“We all know that the last third of the season is when you really want to be playing your best football and in order to do that, you will be playing against teams that have a lot to play for. We are no different. It’s a bit of a log jam in the west.”

That log jam is why head coach Jason Maas says a special approach to all the remaining games is needed.

“These are six playoff games in a row. The standings are so tight you can’t slip up at all.

“Our focus has to be tight all week, every week and it starts with this one, when we show up tomorrow to go to work, it’s going to be a different mentality, focus wise.”

The Eskimos control their own destiny for second place in the west with two games against Winnipeg and one each versus Saskatchewan and B.C.

Action Jackson

There was a new face on the field Monday for the Eskimos as kick returner and running back Martese Jackson took part after being acquired Sept. 10 from Toronto as the Eskimos began their bye week.

Jackson had a good first impression Monday after his first practice with the Eskimos.

“I like it so far. Nice team, good players around here, the locker room environment is good,” said the 26-year-old from Asherville, N.C., who arrived in Edmonton on Wednesday and slowly met his new teammates as they returned from the bye week.

“These guys are playing good, they are second in the league and I get an opportunity to come here and compete and help these guys win.”

Maas believes that Jackson has the ability to be a game changer.

“He’s electric and has speed to burn,” said the coach, who remembers a 125-yard missed field goal return for a touchdown against the Eskimos in Toronto last September.

“When he touches the football, good things generally happen. When we played against him, he made us pay. He turns the field quite often.”

Roster moves Monday

The Eskimos brought back two players who had been with the team earlier this year.

National long snapper Tanner Doll was activated off the suspended list and International receiver Miles Shuler was re-signed. In two games earlier this season, Shuler had three receptions for 42 yards.

The Eskimos will play in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon, game time is 3 p.m. with coverage on 630 CHED starting at 1:30 p.m. with the Countdown to Kickoff.