Edmonton Eskimos receiver Bryant Mitchell ready to respond to the call

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Bryant Mitchell is a superhero fan and his favourite hero is Batman.

“I just like what he stands for,” Mitchell said on Thursday. “He wants to save and help people and that’s what I love about him.”

The call for Mitchell’s services have come again as it was announced on Thursday morning that receiver Derel Walker will be out of action for the next six to eight weeks with a knee injury suffered on Labour Day. Mitchell said it’s tough to come in because of an injury but he’s looking forward to another chance to contribute.

“D-Walk is one of my really good friends,” Mitchell said. “You know, just experiencing him going down, it was shocking for me just to watch it. My first thought was, ‘I hope he’s OK. I’m praying for him. You know, thank God that he is OK.’ So going in now, you know, it’s unfortunate, but at the same time, it’s time to just go out there and play.”

Mitchell has three games under his belt this season, including one start against the Montreal Alouettes back on Aug. 18. Mitchell recorded seven catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The return of Vidal Hazelton a couple of games ago put Mitchell back on the bench. But Mitchell chose the path of preparing himself for another chance to play rather than get down about the process.

“I think I approach the game the same way,” Mitchell said. “The approach that I have had the last four years [is], ‘Go out there, work hard and let the game come.’ I don’t think that this injury has made a difference. You know, last year when Adarius [Bowman] went down, I was prepared.”

In seven games last season, Mitchell caught 32 passes for 482 yards and scored three touchdowns. Head coach Jason Maas said he has no doubt about Mitchell’s ability to shine when called upon.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he has a great catch radius, he can be a vertical threat or an underneath threat,” Maas said. “He’s a YAC (yards after catch) guy, he likes to block, he loves the physical part of the game. We know that he’ll know what to do — he’s been in our offence for three years.

“We can plug him in at any position, so at the end of the day, he’s always just waited for an opportunity and anytime he’s been given an opportunity, he’s come up big.”

Running back C.J. Gable has been a limited participant in practice this week but says he will be ready to go for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff for the Labour Day rematch against the Calgary Stampeders on The Brick Field at Commonweatlh Stadium is at 5 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff at 3 p.m.