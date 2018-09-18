‘I have no memory of this alleged incident,’ says witness named by Kavanaugh accuser

Judge Brett Kavanaugh wasn’t the only person named in Christine Blasey Ford’s letter to Congress accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Mark Judge was reportedly in the room as well, but he denies the assault ever happened.

Judge is a well-known conservative writer whose work has been published in The Daily Caller and The Weekly Standard, among others. Ford claims in her letter that Judge was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her to a bed and attempted to disrobe her.

Kavanaugh, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to replace retired conservative Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, has already “unequivocally and categorically” denied that the events detailed in Ford’s letter ever took place. Judge bolstered this position in a letter of his own on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Judge — through his attorney Barbara Van Gelder — said he does not remember the incident described by Ford, and added that had no plans to speak about the matter publicly.

“I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved. The only reason I am involved is because Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remembers me as the other person in the room during the alleged assault.”

“I have no memory of this alleged incident,” his letter states. “I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter.”

He describes himself and Kavanaugh as friends in high school, but says that he does not remember the party during which Ford claims the incident took place.

“More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes,” his letter said.

While this is the first official communications received from Judge’s lawyer, this isn’t the first time since being named in Ford’s letter that he’s defended Kavanaugh’s character.

In an interview with the New York Times over the weekend, Judge said he would “never say anything like what was described. Furthermore, he added that, “It is not who he is.”

Ford went public with her allegations after a letter she’d sent to Sen. Diane Feinstein was leaked last week.

Ford is now a psychology professor at California’s Palo Alto University. Kavanaugh is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, widely viewed as the nation’s second-most-powerful court.

The letter says that Kavanaugh, then a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, attended a party where he and a male friend (now identified as Mark Judge) allegedly trapped Ford in a bedroom while Kavanaugh attempted to assault her.

Ford says she was able to remove herself from the situation before it escalated, after Judge jumped on the bed and sent the three of them tumbling.

The accusations have Democrats pushing to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings until an investigation can be conducted.

Trump weighed in on the accusations on Tuesday, saying he felt “badly” for Kavanaugh.

“I feel so badly for him that he’s going through this, to be honest with you, I feel so badly for him,” the president said. “This is not a man who deserves this.

Republicans have abruptly agreed to hold a public hearing on Ford’s accusation on Monday. Both Ford and Kavanaugh are being pushed to testify. However, in a recent New York Times report, Ford stated through her lawyers that she believed an “FBI investigation” should precede her testimony.

–With files from the Associated Press.