Woman who accused Trump’s Supreme Court pick of sex assault says she’ll testify after an FBI probe

By Lawrence Hurley and Eric Beech Reuters

Sept. 17: The woman accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s publicly came forward this weekend, which could put his position in jeopardy.

A woman who has accused President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago wants her allegations to be investigated by the FBI before she appears at a U.S. Senate hearing, one of her lawyers said on Tuesday.

Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California, has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 when they were both high school students, allegations Kavanaugh has called “completely false.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is overseeing the nomination, had called a hearing for Monday to look into the allegations.

“Nothing of substance and nothing legitimate can happen by Monday,” Lisa Banks, an attorney for Ford, told CNN.

