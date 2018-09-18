Chrissy Teigen slams baby-body shamer, reminds people what to never say to new moms

Model Chrissy Teigen clapped back at a Twitter user who commented that she looked pregnant during the 70th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful (sic), but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” the person tweeted.

WATCH BELOW: Chrissy Teigen opens up about her battle with postpartum depression

The 32-year-old, who gave birth to her second child with musician husband John Legend in May, quipped back during the ceremony and said that she “just had a baby.”

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” she wrote, referring to son Miles.

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

Teigen was at the show to present an award alongside 39-year-old Legend. The couple, who wed in 2013, are also parents to two-year-old daughter Luna.

The Sports Illustrated model’s response sparked messages of support on Twitter, with many followers saying she looked great, and that it’s normal for bodies to change after giving birth. Others said they wished they looked as good as Teigen does post-pregnancy.

If I look that good 4 months after giving birth . . . I actually don't know how to finish that sentence. I pray to GOD I look that good 4 months after giving birth. — Shannon Scully (@ShannonMScully) September 18, 2018

annnd you look gorgeous! — CareyPenaTV (@CareyPenaTV) September 18, 2018

According to Julie Romanowski, an early childhood consultant at Miss Behaviour, a parenting coaching and consulting service, you should never ask a woman if she’s pregnant.

“This should never be a guessing game,” she told Global News. “Either you know, she tells you or someone else does, or you wait until told. This can be extremely devastating to someone who is not pregnant.”

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals she had 3 miscarriages, a risk women need to talk about more, experts say

When it comes to commenting on a woman’s body after giving birth, it’s best to keep your comments to yourself, too, Romanowski said. Since bodies react differently after giving birth, it’s insensitive to make remarks about a woman’s shape or size.

“Many factors are at play here and each person has a different body and experience,” Romanowski said. “It’s important to realize that something ‘different’ has taken place than the norm, and the body, mind and soul will react and respond accordingly.”

Not only has a new mother gone through a significant physical change, Romanowski said, but she’s also caring for a new child. During this time, a woman requires support — not negative attention around her appearance.

“Discussions on ‘acceptance’ about one’s experience — including what their body has been through — is important and can give a real sense of support to the new mother.”

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca

Follow @lolahensley