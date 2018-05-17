Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome second baby

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child with husband John Legend.

The model announced the news on Twitter Wednesday, writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrre!” with a series of baby bottle emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Their newborn son joins the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

Teigen announced her pregnancy last November with a video on Instagram.

“Luna, what’s in here,” Teigen asked her daughter.

“Baby,” Luna said, pointing to her mom’s baby bump.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Teigen also posted on Instagram that they were expecting a boy.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Last March, Teigen penned an essay, in which she opened up about the important topic of postpartum depression (PPD) for Glamour’s April 2017 issue.

In the essay, she addressed her struggle with postpartum depression and detailed the struggles she faced after the birth of her daughter, Luna, in April 2016.

“I had everything I needed to be happy,” Teigen wrote of the year following her daughter’s birth. “And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression.”

Teigen returned to her hosting duties for Lip Sync Battle four months after giving birth. She said that it was painful to get out of bed and arrive on set on time.

The 32-year-old author said that her lower back, shoulders and wrists hurt and confessed that she was short with her co-workers. She wrote the essay in part to explain why she’d been so unhappy.

“I wanted to write an open letter to friends and employers to explain why I had been so unhappy. The mental pain of knowing I let so many people down at once was worse than the physical pain. To have people that you respect, who are the best in the business, witness you at your worst is tough.”

She said she took an antidepressant and she began therapy for her depression.

Postpartum depression is a mental illness that impacts a person’s mood – how people think about themselves, relate and interact with others, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says. It can start during pregnancy or at any time up to a year after giving birth and both men and women can be impacted (although it is more commonly reported by women).

According to the government of Canada’s Healthy Canadians website, 7.5 per cent of women report depressive symptoms in the postpartum period.

The CMHA describes the following as possible symptoms of postpartum depression:

Feeling sad, worthless, hopeless, guilty or anxious a lot of the time

Irritability or anger

Loss of interest in things they once enjoyed

Withdrawal from others

Difficulty focusing on tasks and remembering information

Finding it hard to concentrate, learn new things or participate in discussion

Change in eating and/or sleeping habits

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health adds:

Suffering from physical aches and pains, frequent headaches, stomach problem and muscle pain

Crying more often than usual or for no apparent reason

Feeling overwhelmed

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 to get immediate help.

Read Teigen’s full essay here.