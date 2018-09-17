City of Peterborough finalizes details for municipal election

Residents have four ways to mark an “x” for the municipal election.

• Internet Voting — Residents can vote by computer, tablet or smartphone. Registration begins Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. and ends on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Internet Voting closes 8 p.m. on Election Day, Oct. 22.

• Accessible Advance Voting — Voting with assistive technology is available at City Hall beginning Oct. 15. It will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 19.

• Advance Voting — There are five voting locations for Advance Voting Day on Friday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance Voting Locations:

Evinrude Centre, 911 Monaghan Rd.

Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbooke St.

Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N

Peterborough Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.

Activity Haven Seniors Centre, 180 Barnardo Ave.

READ MORE: The pending sale of PDI to Ontario Hydro is becoming an election issue in Peterborough

The City of Peterborough will provide four convenient methods of voting in the 2018 Municipal Election; internet voting, accessible advance voting at City Hall, advance voting day and election day. #PeterboroughVotes Media Release: https://t.co/3VsbiOyO3h pic.twitter.com/YVVKCVi3j9 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) September 17, 2018

• Election Day — Seventeen voting locations throughout the City will be available Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day Voting Locations:

Peterborough Sport & Wellness Centre, 775 Brealey Dr.

Fire Hall No. 3, 839 Clonsilla Ave.

Evinrude Centre, 911 Monaghan Rd.

Roger Neilson Public School, 550 Erskine Ave.

Mapleridge Recreation Centre, 1085 Brealey Dr.

Westdale United Church, 1509 Sherbrooke St.

St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School, 1525 Fairmount Blvd.

Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Community Services, 210 Wolfe St.

Knights of Columbus, 317 Hunter St. W.

Otonabee Valley Public School, 580 River Rd. S.

Peterborough Lions Club, 347 Burnham St.

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School, 1009 Armour Rd.

Activity Haven Senior Centre, 180 Barnardo Ave.

Northview Community Church, 1000 Fairbairn St.

Edmison Heights Public School, 1111 Royal Dr.

Peterborough Zoo, Rotary Education Centre, 1300 Water St.

Full election details, including candidates, are available on the city’s website at peterboroughvotes.ca.