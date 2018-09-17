Guelph launches online transit survey as part of service review

As Guelph continues a review of its transit service, an online survey has been launched by the city to gather feedback from the public.

The survey was posted online last week and will be open until Oct. 5.

Katherine Gray, the city’s program manager of business process management, said the city wants to hear from Guelph Transit riders and non-riders.

“We want to know why they use transit or don’t, and if they do, what their satisfaction level is, how they want to receive information from us, and how we can improve service,” she said in a statement.

Along with the city’s online survey, Oraclepoll Research Ltd. will contact 800 transit user by telephone.

The city is currently in the process of reviewing Guelph Transit’s operations and administration processes.

The final business service review report will be presented to city council in January 2019.

Have your say on #transit services in #Guelph! Learn more and access the online survey here: https://t.co/1oq80imDzu. We're accepting feedback until October 5. pic.twitter.com/mfAXkmNcGn — Guelph Transit (@guelphtransit) September 14, 2018