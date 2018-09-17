Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens hopes to race again after horrific crash

Speaking publicly for the first time since a terrifying crash in August, Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens says he hopes to return to the race track one day.

Wickens, who is from Guelph, Ont., posted a video online on Sunday from his bed at a rehabilitation centre in Indianapolis and addressed his supporters directly.

“I just wanted to say all of your kind words and all of your positivity has meant the absolute world to me and my family,” he said.

Wickens was seriously injured on Aug. 19 at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania after his car made contact with another car before it became airborne and slammed into the wall.

Among the injuries Wickens sustained were a thoracic spinal fracture, a spinal cord injury, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, a fractured elbow, four fractured ribs and bruised lungs.

In the video, the 29-year-old is still wearing braces around his neck and torso along with a cast on his right wrist.

“I’m in rehab now trying to get back to 100 per cent as quickly as possible but I don’t know what the future holds for me,” Wickens said. “It’s going to be a very long road to recovery.”

“I’m going to work as hard as possible and train as hard as possible to make sure I’m back in a race car as quickly as possible.”

The extent of the spinal cord injuries are still unknown and officials said it could take weeks or months for the full effects to be known.

Carlos Munoz has been added to the Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports team, but co-owner Sam Schmidt has said they will welcome Wickens back when he is ready to return.