Guelph IndyCar driver Robert Wickens broke neck, spinal cord in August crash

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens fractured his spinal cord and neck, and suffered seven other serious injuries when he crashed at Pocono Raceway last month.

The family of the Canadian driver revealed the injuries Wickens suffered when his car launched into the fence on Aug. 19 at the Pennsylvania track.

READ MORE: Canadian economy loses more than 51K jobs in August

Among the injuries are a thoracic spinal fracture, a fractured neck as well as tibia and fibula fractures to both legs and a fractured right forearm.

Wickens, a native of Guelph, Ont., had surgeries this week at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indiana to repair fractures to both of his legs and hands and is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation centre soon.

BELOW: IndyCar race halted after scary crash involving Canadian Robert Wickens

It could be months before the severity of the injury is known.

The Wickens family revealed the extent of his injuries Thursday through Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

“As unverified sources immediately following Robert’s accident inaccurately and without permission portrayed his condition as less than severe, in an effort to remain transparent and open, we are providing a list of Robert’s injuries to truly showcase the severity of what our son/brother/fiance/friend/teammate has gone through and will be recovering from in the months to come,” the family said.

READ MORE: ‘We haven’t given up’: Ric Peterson still hoping for IndyCar race in Calgary

Wickens’ family added it was “blown away” by the support of the IndyCar community.

Schmidt Peterson did not field Wickens’ car in the race after his accident, but Carlos Munoz drove it at Portland last weekend and will close the season in the seat at Sonoma in California.

However, the team said the car will be Wickens’ when he’s able to return.