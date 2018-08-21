Canadian driver Robert Wickens undergoes spinal cord surgery after IndyCar crash

Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is recovering from spinal cord surgery after a terrifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Schmidt Peterson Motorsport said their 29-year-old rookie driver underwent surgery on Monday to stabilize a thoracic spinal fracture.

“Titanium rods and screws were placed successfully in Wickens’ spine during the surgery which was performed without complication,” the team said. “The severity of the spinal cord injury is indeterminate at this time.”

The car driven by Wickens, who is from Guelph, Ont., made contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car before it became airborne and slammed into the wall and spun back onto the track.

Part of the fence was destroyed and debris from Wickens’ Honda was scattered across the track.

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert when he was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Medical Centre. He is expected to undergo further surgeries to treat fractures on his legs and right forearm.

The team said he remains in stable condition.

Fellow Canadian James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato were also involved in the crash.

Wickens has been the top rookie in IndyCar Series this season having finished on four podiums and captured the pole position in his first qualifying session at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March.

He was also awarded the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honours after leading two laps and finishing ninth.

— With files from Andrew Russell

Praying for @robertwickens. Since the moment my car came to a stop after that horrific crash all I can think about is Robbie’s well being. Thinking about Karli and their whole family. He’s as tough as they come, I know he’ll be focused on getting back on track 🙏🏼 — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) August 20, 2018

Long day and sleepless night , could not shut the brain down . So relieved that @robertwickens will be ok , but that again was too close for comfort . It’s long overdue for the racing… https://t.co/QVYVLQ1nUy — paul tracy (@paultracy3) August 20, 2018