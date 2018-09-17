Nephew to receive $350K of $1.2M Chase the Ace jackpot after family feud in court

A Nova Scotia woman and her nephew have reached a resolution in a family dispute that has made headlines across the country.

Tyrone MacInnis, 19, will receive $350,000 of a $1.2 million lottery jackpot, while his aunt, 57-year-old Barbara Reddick, will keep the rest.

In July, a ticket bearing the names of Reddick and MacInnis won $1,222,639.00 in the Chase the Ace lottery in Margaree Forks, N.S.

READ MORE: N.S. judge freezes half of $1.2M Chase the Ace win as family feud continues in court

The following day, the two went to pick up their cheques of $611,319.50 — and that’s when the family feud began.

Reddick claimed she sent Macinnis money to buy $100 worth of tickets and told him to put his name on them for “good luck.” She said there was no discussion about splitting the winnings and declared at the cheque presentation she was taking her nephew to court.

According to a court affidavit, Reddick said she had “paid for everything for Tyrone” for many years, including a new PlayStation, his graduation suit, a car and his bills. She claimed she also gave him $100 each month in spending money.

“I wanted him to have nice things and didn’t want him to have to live like a student,” Reddick stated in the affidavit.

“I do not have children of my own so I have always treated Tyrone very well and he was like a son to me.”

In late August, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed to freeze half of the jackpot and scheduled a settlement conference for Sept. 17.

It was at that meeting, which meant that the case avoided going to trial, that the two sides reached the agreement.

WATCH: Nova Scotia woman files lawsuit against her nephew over $1.2-million Chase the Ace jackpot

Reddick will keep her half of the winnings, and the remaining $261,319.50 in dispute.

“They are both satisfied with the terms of the settlement,” a statement from Reddick’s lawyer, Adam Rodgers, reads.

“It was reached mutually in order to avoid further court proceedings and to bring this matter to a final conclusion.”

The statement goes on to say that “both parties are looking forward to putting this matter behind them” and would not be making any more statements to the media.

Follow @RebeccaLau