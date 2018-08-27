N.S. judge freezes half of $1.2M Chase the Ace win as family feud continues in court

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has agreed to freeze half of a $1.2-million lottery win, as a family feud continues over the jackpot.

Justice Patrick Murray granted a preservation order Monday morning on more than $600,000, after an application by Barbara Reddick, 57, as part of a greater lawsuit.

In July, a ticket bearing the names of Reddick and her 19-year-old nephew Tyrone MacInnis won $1,222,639.00 in the Chase the Ace lottery in Margaree Forks, N.S.

The following day, Reddick and MacInnis went to pick up their cheques of $611,319.50 — and that’s when the family feud began.

Reddick claimed she sent MacInnis money to buy $100 worth of tickets and told him to put his name on them for “good luck.” She said there was no discussion about splitting any winnings.

During the photo-op with the Margaree Chase the Ace, Reddick declared she was taking her nephew to court over the money.

At Murray’s oral ruling on Monday, he said “unfortunately, what should have been a joyous occasion was not.”

Murray said MacInnis attests that his aunt had agreed to share the money if they won. There was also question as to whether MacInnis was aware Reddick only wanted him to put his name on the ticket for luck, and why MacInnis wrote his own phone number as the contact.

“I am satisfied there is a serious issue to be tried in this case,” Murray said.

The judge said he believed that because the win was recent and MacInnis was living at home and employed, granting a preservation order wouldn’t force him to suffer irreparable harm.

Outside the courtroom, Reddick told reporters that she still believes filing the lawsuit is worth the trouble and the right thing to do.

“It is, for the principle. Don’t lie on me. He was my son, almost my son,” she said.

As for whether she believes their relationship can be repaired, she isn’t too optimistic.

“Never, I don’t think so. But we’ll try something,” she said.

A settlement conference, where the two sides will meet with a judge to try to come to an agreement without going to trial, is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Port Hawkesbury.

— With a file from Jeremy Keefe