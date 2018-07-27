Barbara Reddick files lawsuit against her nephew over $1.2-million Chase the Ace jackpot

Barbara Reddick has stayed true to her word by taking her nephew to court over a $1.2-million Chase the Ace jackpot.

Reddick and her nephew Tyrone MacInnis each won $611,319.50 in the Chase the Ace lottery in Margaree Forks, N.S., earlier in July.

The win sparked a family feud after Reddick insisted that she should receive the full amount, despite both their names being on the ticket.

The two winners were handed separate cheques during a celebratory photo opportunity, which was followed with Reddick lashing out at MacInnis, claiming she would take the matter to court.

Court documents filed

Cape Breton lawyer Adam Rodgers filed a statement of claim on Reddick’s behalf this week, stating that Reddick decided to buy Chase the Ace tickets after seeing a Facebook post from a family friend.

Rodgers states that Reddick sent MacInnis $100 to buy tickets for the draw, and told him to put his name on them for “good luck.” Reddick alleges there was no discussion about splitting any winnings and there was not an agreement for him to put his phone number on the tickets.

The statement of claim states there was never a contract of any nature between Reddick and MacInnis that would entitle MacInnis to a share of the winnings.

‘I wanted him to have nice things,’ Reddick writes

According to a court affidavit, Reddick said she has “paid for everything for Tyrone” for many years, including a new PlayStation, his graduation suit, a car and his bills. She claims she also gave him $100 each month in spending money.

“I wanted him to have nice things and didn’t want him to have to live like a student,” Reddick states in the affidavit.

“I do have children of my own so I have always treated Tyrone very well and he was like a son to me.”

According to Reddick, MacInnis has won other draws in the past, so her family has always said he has a lucky name.

“I made it clear to him that his good luck was the reason he was writing his name on the ticket,” Reddicks writes.

Reddick says MacInnis has only spoken to her once since the draw. She claims that occurred when they were both in Margaree to claim the prize.

“I asked Tyrone directly if ‘I ever said split,’” Reddick writes. “He said, ‘No, but it’s just like the 50/50.’ I told him that ‘the 50/50 has nothing to do with Chase the Ace.’”

Reddick says by “the 50/50” he was referring to a 50/50 draw in Glace Bay, that she offered to split with him if she were to win.

Reddick writes that she’s seeking a preservation order because she’s worried that any money spent by Tyrone or his parents “will not be recoverable.”

“Tyrone is not financially independent. He has relied on me in the past to pay his bills and as a student, he has a very low net worth,” the affidavit reads. “He is young and, in my experience with him, he has not demonstrated a great deal of care in managing his finances.

“If he spends the money, he will not be able to pay for any judgement made against him.”

A hearing on the preservation order is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury court on Aug. 10.

–With a file from The Canadian Press.