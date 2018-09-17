Entertainment
September 17, 2018 7:00 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 8:24 pm

2018 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Americans’ expected to lead the pack

By National Online Supervising Editor, Entertainment & Smart Living  Global News

A statue of the Emmy Award seen upon entry at the 2017 Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview on September 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.

File/FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
A A

It’s TV’s biggest night, and the Emmy Awards will once again honour the best TV shows and TV actors of the year.

The three-hour ceremony, held in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che. (It airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.)

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ will kill off a ‘significant character’ next season

Expected to lead the pack are favourites The Handmaid’s Talewhich dominated last year’s Emmys — and The Americans, which just wrapped its final season this summer. Game of Thrones leads the nominations with 22, while SNL and Westworld tie for second with 21 apiece.

All the winners in the major categories are listed below, updated as the ceremony goes on.

Drama series

The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Comedy series

Atlanta
Barry
Blackish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead actor, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead actress, drama

Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

READ MORE: Asia Argento threatens to sue Rose McGowan for her ‘horrendous lies’

Lead actor, comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead actress, comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting actor, drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest actor, drama

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

READ MORE: Tom Arnold, ‘Survivor’ honcho Mark Burnett get in altercation at pre-Emmys party

Supporting actress, drama

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Guest actress, drama

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Kelly Jernette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting actor, comedy

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
***WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louis Anderson, Baskets
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Supporting actress, comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
*** WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Guest actor, comedy

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlanta

Guest actress, comedy

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, Blackish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Reality-competition series

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Reality host(s)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Limited series

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose

TV movie

Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Jessie Plemons, Black Mirror

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Supporting actor, limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Rick Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco

Supporting actress, limited series or movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Merritt Wever, Godless
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 emmy award nominees
2018 emmy award winners
2018 emmy awards
2018 emmy awards winners list
2018 emmy winners
2018 emmys
2018 emmys winners list
emmy award nominees
emmy award winners
Emmy awards
Emmys

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News